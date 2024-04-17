Packers tennis conclude their season

Apr. 17—MOULTRIE — The Packers variety tennis team fell short against Brookwood during round one of the state tournament, losing 3-0.

Two of the singles matches were still being played when the event concluded.

Daniel Basillio had lost his first set 0-6 and was preparing for his second when he was pulled from the court.

Likewise, Joshua Scroggins was also midway through his second set when he had to finish his match.

Scroggins was ahead 3-1 in the second set after losing the first 5-7.

The final singles player Bailee Fountain lost his match 4-6; 2-6.

Both doubles teams also lost their matches.

Ty Hurst and Parker Anderson had final set scores of 1-6; 6-7.

The final set scores were 0-6; 1-6 for Jack Taunton and Harrison Sims.

The 2024 Packer varsity tennis season is now completed.