Wide receiver Jake Kumerow won’t be leaving the Packers for another team this month.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports that Green Bay has tendered Kumerow as an exclusive rights free agent. That leaves him with the choice of signing the tender or not playing in 2020, so Kumerow will remain one of Aaron Rodgers‘ targets.

Kumerow has played 19 games for the Packers over the last two seasons. He has 20 catches for 322 yards and two touchdowns over that span and has also been credited with seven tackles on special teams.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan are other exclusive rights free agents on Green Bay’s offense. The team has until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET to tender them.

Packers tender Jake Kumerow as exclusive rights free agent originally appeared on Pro Football Talk