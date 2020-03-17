Packers tender Allen Lazard

The Packers have a pair of wide receivers who are exclusive rights free agents this offseason and they’ve tendered both of them.

Word of their tender to Jake Kumerow on Tuesday morning has been followed by Allen Lazard‘s agent announcing that his client has been tendered as well. The tender keeps both players from soliciting outside offers and leaves them on track for another year in Green Bay.

Lazard entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and the Packers signed him off the Jaguars practice squad late that year. He appeared in one game in 2018 and every game last season.

Lazard had 35 catches for 477 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season. He added three catches for 36 yards in the postseason.

