Packers teammates react on Twitter to Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
In this article:
No one is getting more joy out of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers than his teammates, who now know the four-time NFL MVP is coming back to lead the Packers for another season and possibly many more.

With Rodgers back in the fold, the Packers must once again be considered one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC – despite three-straight failures in the postseason following 13-win regular seasons since 2019.

The Packers’ championship window is back open, and Rodgers’ teammates sure are happy about it. And don’t think for a second they haven’t seen some of the contract numbers being floated around for No. 12.

Here’s a sampling of the reactions from teammates on Twitter:

QB Kurt Benkert

LT David Bakhtiari

RB A.J. Dillon

DL Kenny Clark

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Allen Lazard

RB Kylin Hill

CB Rasul Douglas

WR Amari Rodgers

RB Aaron Jones

