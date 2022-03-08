Packers teammates react on Twitter to Aaron Rodgers returning to Green Bay
No one is getting more joy out of Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers than his teammates, who now know the four-time NFL MVP is coming back to lead the Packers for another season and possibly many more.
With Rodgers back in the fold, the Packers must once again be considered one of the Super Bowl favorites in the NFC – despite three-straight failures in the postseason following 13-win regular seasons since 2019.
The Packers’ championship window is back open, and Rodgers’ teammates sure are happy about it. And don’t think for a second they haven’t seen some of the contract numbers being floated around for No. 12.
Here’s a sampling of the reactions from teammates on Twitter:
QB Kurt Benkert
Been sitting on this video for a while now. https://t.co/O2wxdcywqI pic.twitter.com/FXCFsxsIBu
— Kurt Benkert (@KurtBenkert) March 8, 2022
Well lewwk ahht chuuu @AaronRodgers12
— David Bakhtiari (@DavidBakhtiari) March 8, 2022
RB A.J. Dillon
Just when they thought it was over 😏 pic.twitter.com/cDn7sRDNhU
— AJ “The Sauce” Dillon (@ajdillon7) March 8, 2022
DL Kenny Clark
Two Hunnid f*cking milly!!!!!!!!🤝
— Kenny Clark (@KCBoutThatLife) March 8, 2022
200 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) March 8, 2022
WR Allen Lazard
🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Allen Lazard 👑 (@AllenLazard) March 8, 2022
RB Kylin Hill
All I want is dinner https://t.co/27cTHMxb7M
— Kylin Hill (@H_Kylin) March 8, 2022
Let me text my cousin A ROD 😂🙏🏾
— rasul (@rd32_era) March 8, 2022
— Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) March 8, 2022
RB Aaron Jones
I tried to tell y’all 🤷🏾♂️
— Aaron Jones 3️⃣3️⃣ (@Showtyme_33) March 8, 2022
