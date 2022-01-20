Is this Packers team better than the Packers teams that lost the last two NFC title games? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Jay Busbee discuss if this version of the Green Bay Packers can do what the last two could not, win the NFC and get to the Super Bowl. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.