Packers TE Tyler Davis tore his ACL

Packers tight end Tyler Davis caught a touchdown in Friday night's preseason opener, but he won't be adding any more scoring plays this season.

Davis left the game with a knee injury a short time later and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Davis has been diagnosed with a torn ACL. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur suggested Davis' outlook wasn't good when he spoke to reporters after the game.

"My heart hurts for him," LaFleur said.

Davis played eight games for the Jaguars in 2020 and signed with the Packers in September 2021. He's played in 31 games over the last two seasons as a core special teams player while also catching eight passes for 61 yards.