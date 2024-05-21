Packers TE Tucker Kraft, OL Zach Tom out until training camp with pectoral injuries

Like their coach, Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and offensive lineman Zach Tom are dealing with pectoral injuries. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that both Kraft and Tom will be out until at least the start of training camp while recovering from the new injuries.

LaFleur has been recovering from a torn pectoral suffered while bench pressing. It’s unclear how Kraft and Tom were injured, but neither participated during OTAs on Tuesday. Kraft’s arm was in a sling.

“He’s on the Matt LaFleur plan,” said LaFleur when asked about Kraft.

LaFleur confirmed there was no “long term concern” on Tom’s injury.

“It’s an unfortunate coincidence,” LaFleur said.

Tom started every game at right tackle last season. The Packers added former first-round pick Andre Dillard and 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan this offseason.

LaFleur also said running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a hamstring injury. He only participated during stretch on Tuesday.

