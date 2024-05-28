Packers TE Tucker Kraft injured while bench pressing: Muscle ‘just popped off the bone’

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft was bench pressing when he tore his pectoral muscle while training this offseason.

The second-year tight end is expected to be out until training camp while he recovers from surgery.

“Just a regular lift,” Kraft told Bill Huber of Packers Central. “It was my last rep of the day on bench. Nothing crazy, not heavy weight. We were speed-benching and it just popped right off the bone.”

Bench pressing is the typical mechanism for injuring the pectoral muscle.

Kraft was in a sling during OTAs last week. A sling is typically used after surgery to immobilize the arm for 4-6 weeks, according to Hospital for Special Surgery. Because the tendon ruptured from the bone, surgery was required for Kraft.

While Kraft could miss part of training camp, he should be back with plenty of practice time accrued before the Week 1 opener against the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil. He’ll have almost four months of recovery time between.

Kraft, a third-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2023, caught 31 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season as a rookie. He played 80 percent or more of the offense’s snaps during each of the last nine games, including the playoffs.

Kraft and Luke Musgrave could be a dynamic tight end duo if Kraft can return to full capacity early in 2024. Musgrave is returning this season after dealing with a lacerated kidney to end his rookie season.

Coach Matt LaFleur also tore his pectoral while bench pressing this offseason. He was in a sling during the draft and is still recovering. Right tackle Zach Tom will also be out until training camp while recovering from a pectoral tear.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire