Packers TE Robert Tonyan (ACL) still on track for season opener

Packers TE Robert Tonyan, who tore his ACL last season, was at Tight End U running off on the side. He’s expected to be ready for the 2022 season opener pic.twitter.com/rhTXhv8sLh — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) June 24, 2022

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan is still on track to be ready for the 2022 season opener, according to David Lombardi of The Athletic. On Thursday, Lombardi posted a video of Tonyan running off to the side at Tight End University.

Usually, Tonyan would be participating at Tight End U, an annual offseason summit for tight ends to gather, network, and hone their craft with the NFL’s best at the position. Unfortunately, he is still working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. The injury occurred at the tail end of a 33-yard catch and run after he appeared to plant his foot before falling awkwardly to the ground.

Perhaps, Tonyan’s progression is a sign he could be ready for the start of training camp. The Packers are scheduled to start practice on July 27.

Sports Illustrated’s Bill Huber first reported back in March that both Tonyan’s camp and Green Bay’s medical staff are confident he will be ready for the season opener, if not training camp.

The Packers hope to get Tonyan back as soon as possible. Over the last couple of years, he has emerged into their best receiving tight end with a prominent role in the offense. In 2021, Tonyan had a breakout season of 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. Tonyan got off to a slower start last season but was in the middle of one of his best games when the injury occurred. Through the first eight games, he caught 18 passes for 204 yards and two scores.

Both sides agreed to a one-year deal this offseason that would pay him up to $5.5 million. Tonyan received a signing bonus of $1 million and is eligible to receive $1.515 million in per-game active roster bonuses. In addition, he can earn $1.75 million through playing-time incentives and making the Pro Bowl.

Tonyan, 28, has played on three consecutive one-year deals in hopes of signing a lucrative contract. Returning in time for the start of the 2022 season and going on to have another productive year would certainly help.