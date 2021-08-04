Packers TE Josiah Deguara activated from PUP list

Green Bay Packers tight end Josiah Deguara passed his physical and was activated from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, according to the league’s transaction wire.

Deguara, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2020, tore his ACL in Week 5 of last season, missed the rest of his rookie year and started training camp on the PUP list.

Thursday’s practice should be the first action for Deguara since October of 2020. He missed roughly a week of practice while recovering.

Deguara’s return should provide the Packers with a versatile piece on offense. The team believes he can play in line, in the slot and in the backfield, making him the ideal H-back option in Matt LaFleur’s offense.

As a rookie, Deguara caught one pass for 12 yards while playing 31 total offensive snaps over two games.

List