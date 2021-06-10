Packers TE Jace Sternberger suspended two games for violating substance abuse policy

The Green Bay Packers will be without third-year tight end Jace Sternberger for two games to start the 2021 season.

The NFL announced Sternberger has been suspended for two games without pay for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Sternberger will miss games against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions. He would be eligible to return in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sternberger, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, has 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown over 12 games during his first two NFL seasons. He’s played only 262 offensive snaps since joining the Packers.

The suspension will not affect Sternberger’s ability to participate during the offseason, training camp or the preseason. The suspension does not begin until Week 1 of the regular season.

Sternberger will start the season on the suspended list and won’t count on the team’s 53-man roster.