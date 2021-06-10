Packers TE Jace Sternberger suspended two games for violating substance abuse policy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers will be without third-year tight end Jace Sternberger for two games to start the 2021 season.

The NFL announced Sternberger has been suspended for two games without pay for violating the league’s policy on substance abuse.

Sternberger will miss games against the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions. He would be eligible to return in Week 3 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sternberger, a third-round pick of the Packers in 2019, has 12 catches for 114 yards and one touchdown over 12 games during his first two NFL seasons. He’s played only 262 offensive snaps since joining the Packers.

The suspension will not affect Sternberger’s ability to participate during the offseason, training camp or the preseason. The suspension does not begin until Week 1 of the regular season.

Sternberger will start the season on the suspended list and won’t count on the team’s 53-man roster.

Recommended Stories

  • NFL suspends Jace Sternberger two games for violating substance abuse policy

    The NFL has suspended Packers tight end Jace Sternberger without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season, the team announced Thursday. Sternberger violated the league’s substance abuse policy. Sternberger is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. After missing regular-season games at New Orleans and against Detroit, [more]

  • Packers cut Anthony Rush to make room for Jake Dolegala

    The Packers wanted another quarterback on their roster, which meant somebody had to go to make room for the signing of Jake Dolegala. The Packers waived nose tackle Anthony Rush on Thursday, the team announced. Rush played one game for the Packers last season. He also has spent time with the Eagles, Seahawks and Bears, [more]

  • Julio Jones: I picked No. 2 as a reminder you have to deal with the whole offense

    Julio Jones‘ new start with the Titans includes a new uniform number and he got to wear No. 2 for the first time at Thursday’s practice. At a press conference after the session, Jones was asked if there was any significance to the choice. He said there was no special meaning to him about the [more]

  • Packers tight end Jace Sternberger suspended 2 games for substance-abuse violation

    Backup tight end Jace Sternberger will miss the Packers' first two games against the Saints and the Lions after being suspended.

  • Sean Payton on Michael Thomas’ ankle: “So far, so good”

    Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas was only able to play seven regular-season games in 2020. And while he came off injured reserve for the postseason, he didn’t make a catch in New Orleans’ loss to Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round. On Thursday, Saints head coach Sean Payton said Thomas’ ankle that limited him last [more]

  • NFL finds 49ers violated offseason work rules

    The 49ers have been caught violating the league’s offseason work rules. The NFL docked the 49ers the last week of their rookie development program for violating offseason work rules during rookie minicamp, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. It’s unclear exactly what rule the 49ers broke, but the NFL and the NFL Players Association [more]

  • Todd Gurley visiting Ravens

    Free agent running back Todd Gurley has drawn interest from another team. Gurley is visiting the Ravens today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Lions have also spent time with Gurley, and they’ve been so open about their interest that some thought it was just a matter of time until Gurley landed in [more]

  • NFL rumors: 49ers violated rules, docked week of rookie development

    The violation reportedly came from a social media clip during minicamp.

  • Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Leaving Adidas for Jordan Brand

    Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly making moves from Adidas, Footwear News reports. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the pro football player is leaving his longtime ties with the German sportswear brand to sign a major contract with Nike-owned Jordan Brand. The deal will make Prescott the only Jordan Brand quarterback in the league, […]

  • Kyler Murray still open to baseball; Athletics hold his rights

    Kyler Murray reportedly is still open to playing professional baseball -- and the Oakland Athletics still hold his rights after drafting him in 2018.

  • Packers sign former Cardinals linebacker De'Vondre Campbell

    The Green Bay Packers have added a veteran presence at inside linebacker by signing De’Vondre Campbell. Campbell comes to Green Bay after starting all 16 games for the Arizona Cardinals last season and posting 99 tackles, including 69 solos. Campbell, 27, previously spent four seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, who selected him out of Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2016 draft.

  • Packers trying out Jake Dolegala

    The Packers have had four quarterbacks at their mandatory minicamp, none of them named Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert are getting work in Rodgers’ stead. Free agent quarterback Jake Dolegala has joined them as a tryout player, Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com reports. The Patriots cut Dolegala on April 30 after they [more]

  • Packers confident OLB Rashan Gary will be ‘big-time player’

    From LaFleur on Rashan Gary: "He's going to be a big-time player for us, and I think he's going to be a big-time player in this league for a long time."

  • Packers release DL Anthony Rush to make room for new QB

    The Packers released Rush to make room for QB Jake Dolegala, who was signed on Thursday.

  • These stats detail Xander Bogaerts' dominant season for Red Sox

    The best shortstop in the American League -- and probably all of Major League Baseball -- plays for the Boston Red Sox.

  • Johnathan Joseph announces his retirement

    Cornerback Johnathan Joseph spent some time talking to J.J. Watt about life with the Cardinals before Watt signed with Arizona, but he won’t be joining Watt with the team or playing anywhere else in the NFL this year. Joseph announced his retirement from the NFL in a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon. He called making [more]

  • Packers cut Mike Weber to make room for De’Vondre Campbell

    The Packers’ expected addition of linebacker De'Vondre Campbell became official on Wednesday, which meant that a player already on Green Bay’s roster would have to get cut loose. Running back Mike Weber drew the short straw. The Packers announced the cut in the same release that confirmed Campbell’s deal with the team. Weber was a [more]

  • Stunning images show the rare solar eclipse that just partially obscured the sun across the Northern Hemisphere

    The rare event took place June 10, early in the morning for the eastern US and toward the middle of the day over Europe and Russia.

  • The Latest: CFL clears hurdle in bid to return this year

    An official with the Public Health Agency of Canada told The Canadian Press the federal government has received the CFL’s request for a national interest exemption for modified quarantine for the upcoming season. Essentially, the CFL is asking Ottawa to provide it with the same exemptions it has for the NHL. The federal government waived its mandatory 14-day quarantine period for players acquired by Canadian NHL teams from American clubs “under national interest grounds” before the league’s April 12 trade deadline.

  • Jones says 'stay tuned' as he proves he's still fast, strong

    Julio Jones turned 32 in February, missed seven games with a nagging hamstring issue in his 10th year in the NFL and now finds himself with a new team in the Tennessee Titans. The seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver had a message Thursday for anyone doubting him. “I know what I have in the tank,” Jones said.