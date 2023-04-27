Packers get TE Dalton Kincaid in Daniel Jeremiah’s final 2023 mock draft

A review and breakdown of predictions for the Green Bay Packers in final 2023 mock drafts from a few of the most prominent analysts in the business:

The mock draft: Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

The pick: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

The reasoning: “Green Bay could weigh Kincaid versus Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba here. I think Kincaid is a perfect fit in this offense, and the Packers could circle back for a receiver later, which has generally been their preferred approach at the position. They haven’t picked a WR in Round 1 since 2002.”

Our breakdown: Kincaid has a strong case for being the top receiving threat at tight end and maybe even the top player among all pass-catchers in the draft class. He’d fit an immediate need at tight end and give Jordan Love a dangerous weapon in the passing game, especially from the slot. Many see Kincaid (35 career touchdown catches) as a Zach Ertz type at the next level. However, would the Packers take a smaller tight end who turns 24 as a rookie and is both lacking an athletic testing profile and coming off a back injury with the 13th overall pick? It’d be a big risk, but the payoff could be huge if Kincaid emerges as a high-production player at a position where the difference between good and elite can be so valuable. The Packers had Kincaid in for a pre-draft visit.

The player info

Dalton Kincaid

Height: 6-4

Weight: 246

Age: 23

40-yard dash: DNP

Vertical leap: DNP

Broad jump: DNP

Three-cone: DNP

Short shuttle: DNP

Bench press: DNP

RAS: N/A

Pre-draft visit: Yes

