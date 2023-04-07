Will Packers target premium position in first round and wait on WRs and TEs?

A question to ponder with the first round of the 2023 draft now less than three weeks away: Is there too much first-round depth at premium positions for the Green Bay Packers to take a wide receiver or tight end?

No one doubts the Packers’ need for a pass-catcher in this draft. As of April 7, arguably no team in football has a worse collection of rostered wide receivers and tight ends. But edge rushers, defensive linemen, cornerbacks and offensive tackles are the big difference-making positions in pro football, and this draft class looks strong at premium positions early and deep at both wide receiver and tight end after Day 1.

Of Daniel Jeremiah’s top 25 players, 14 are either edge rushers, cornerbacks, defensive linemen or offensive tackles. Four others are quarterbacks and likely to come off the board in the first 10-12 picks.

The point here: a good player at a premium position is likely to be available when the Packers come on the clock at No. 15.

Some options:

Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski

Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Iowa edge Lukas Van Ness

Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Georgia edge Nolan Smith

Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Clemson edge Myles Murphy

Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Not all of these players will be available at 15, but there’s a good chance a handful will remain on the board when the Packers come on the clock, complicating any decision to take a wide receiver or tight end.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba would be a terrific addition. However, there are plenty of good options at receiver outside of the first round, especially in terms of fits for the Packers.

Dalton Kincaid or Darnell Washington could be the next great tight end. However, this is the deepest tight end class in years, and a player like Sam LaPorta or Tucker Kraft (or many others) on Day 2 or Day 3 could provide better value.

Position value matters in the draft. Teams want to find good football players, but the usage of precious (and limited) resources is hugely important to building the best 53-player team.

How are football games won? By the play of the quarterback, and the battles along the line of scrimmage. This is why teams put so much emphasis on finding players who can either block for the quarterback or affect the quarterback on defense.

An elite receiver or tight end could immediately help Jordan Love. No doubt about it. But the Packers have to consider the immediate and long-term needs of the premium positions on the roster when determining a plan for the draft.

Offensive tackle is a long-term need considering David Bakhtiari may only play one more season in Green Bay (based on contract) and Yosh Nijman will be an unrestricted free agent next year. Edge rusher is a need based on the depth behind starters Rashan Gary and Preston Smith and the fact that Smith turns 31 in November. Cornerback is much less of a need, but Eric Stokes is suddenly a question mark entering Year 3 (mostly due to injury) and the Packers are expecting to go into 2023 with Keisean Nixon as the nickel corner. Along the defensive line, the Packers have exactly three players with NFL experience.

Will the Packers take a receiver or tight end in the draft? It can’t be ruled out, given the obvious and immediate need, and the realization that Brian Gutekunst spent a first-round pick on an off-ball linebacker just last year. It’s clear the team will address areas of need regardless of perceived positional value.

But more than likely, the Packers will see a big jumble of available players at premium positions and either trade down from No. 15 or stay put and take their favorite one.

