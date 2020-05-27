Yet another Packers player who wants to finish his career in Green Bay watched the team draft his possible replacement.

Aaron Jones, however, may get to.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, the agent for the Packers running back said he’s talked to the team about an extension for Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal.

“Whether it’s my first year or my last year on a deal, I’m going to be just as motivated,” Jones said during a videoconference. “It doesn’t change just because a contract is on the line for me. I mean, I’m going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers. With that, I would love to be a lifelong Packer. That’s my take on that.”

Jones tied for the league lead with 19 touchdowns last year, but the Packers used their second-round pick on Boston College running back A.J. Dillon. (And after watching them use their first one on quarterback Jordan Love, Aaron Rodgers nodded a knowing nod.)

Last year was Jones’ first 1,000-yard season, and he finished with 1,558 yards from scrimmage. The Packers have made it clear they want to run the ball effectively and regularly, so there’s probably enough work for both Jones and Dillon this year.

Whether the money is there remains to be seen, as the Packers haven’t given a second contract to a drafted running back since 2010.

Packers have talked to Aaron Jones about an extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk