Here’s who the Packers are taking in final mock drafts of 2021

We’re finally here: Thursday, April 29 – the official start day of the 2021 NFL Draft and the unofficial end to mock draft season.

The first round kicks off Thursday night. Once the Jacksonville Jaguars come on the clock and pick Trevor Lawerence as expected, all the mock drafts will disappear into obscurity.

Before then, here’s a roundup of all the Packers’ first-round picks in final versions of mock drafts (this list will be updated throughout the day Thursday):

Albert Breer, SI: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Link to Breer's mock draft Breer's reasoning: "There’s a lot of disagreement league-wide on who the fourth receiver will be (after Chase and the two Bama receivers). But I have been able to find a pretty good level of agreement that Moore’s a really clean prospect with a good amount of upside, to the point where I’d guess (and this is just a guess) NFL consensus would have Moore as the top guy in the second tier at the position. I love this NFL comp I got on him for the Packers, too: Randall Cobb." Quick breakdown: Small but dynamic playmaker and a perfect fit in Matt LaFleur's offense. Love him as a complementary weapon in the Packers scheme. Sign us up.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza, File)

Link to Jeremiah's mock draft Reasoning: If Elijah Moore were to fall, I think the Packers would take him, even though it's been 19 years since they picked a wide receiver in Round 1 (Javon Walker, 2002). With Moore off the board in this scenario, Green Bay finds a fit on the offensive line in Radunz, who is one of the most underrated players in the draft. He is very similar to David Bakhtiari from a size and athletic testing perspective. Quick breakdown: Radunz has been a late-riser who could come off the board late in the first round. He might have five-position versatility along the offensive line at the next level.

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Zierlein's mock draft Reasoning: "With the Ravens and Saints lurking in front of them, the Packers might be willing to take a small jump up the draft board to give Aaron Rodgers the help he needs at receiver." Quick breakdown: Getting ahead of the Saints might be required to get Moore. If that's the case, make the move. Giving up a mid-round pick for the chance to draft Moore is absolutely worth it. This was my prediction for the Packers in the first round.

Eric Edholm, Yahoo: CB Caleb Farley

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Link to Edholm's mock draft Reasoning: "The Packers are known as a fairly conservative team, medically speaking, but Farley might be too good to pass here." Quick breakdown: Farley might be a top-10 talent, but his back injury issues are terrifying. The Packers would have to be very comfortable with the medicals. He's an absolute steal at 29 if he can stay healthy.

Tony Pauline, Pro Football Network: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

[Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun]

Link to Pauline's mock draft Reasoning: "A big corner like Greg Newsome may land with Green Bay, but I’m told the Packers love Kadarius Toney and his play-making ability." Quick breakdown: Maybe the best player in the draft with the ball in his hands. Lightning quick and elusive. Easy fit as the slot and gadget guy for Matt LaFleur.

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Schrager's mock draft Reasoning: "Moore could be the fifth receiver taken in Round 1, or be an early-Day 2 pick. I think the 20-to-32 range makes sense. And yes, the Packers grab a WR in the first round for the first time since drafting Javon Walker 20th overall back in 2002." Quick breakdown: See above. And don't let Moore's size fool you. He plays big. He can do everything. He catches everything. Elijah Moore is a perfect match for LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers.

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Brugler's mock draft Reasoning: "This is a strong offensive tackle class, but the Packers might not be willing to see if the position stretches until the late second round. Leatherwood has the position flexibility to help Green Bay at both tackle and guard." Quick breakdown: Leatherwood wouldn't be a sexy Day 1 pick, but he's a Billy Turner type with more upside. Athletic, versatile, high floor. Possible starter at right tackle or guard. Very possible pick for the Packers at 29.

Evan Silva, Establish the Run: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Link to Silva's mock draft Reasoning: "Speedy cover man upgrades spot opposite Jaire Alexander." Quick breakdown: His combination of length, speed and experience in the SEC is worthy of first-round consideration. The Packers could groom Stokes to be the Kevin King replacement in 2022.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Link to Renner's mock draft Reasoning: "The Packers have traded up in each of the past three first rounds. Newsome has the kind of feet and athleticism that won’t last long. The junior gave up fewer than 100 yards this past season." Quick breakdown: Love this idea. Moving up aggressively in the first round to get one of the true first-round talents has to be appealing to the Packers after back-to-back 13-3 seasons. Newsome could be a high-level starter at a premium position.

Todd McShay, ESPN: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Link to McShay's mock draft Reasoning: "We've come to expect the Packers to defer to later in the draft for offensive playmakers, so I'll project Davis here as a replacement for linebacker Christian Kirksey, who was released in February. Davis is one of my favorite players in the class and can impact many parts of the defense." Quick breakdown: The Packers have long needed a difference-making inside linebacker, and Davis looked the part during a breakout 2020 season, but it's still difficult to envision the Packers prioritizing this position in the first round.

Jordan Reid, The Draft Network: OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Link to Reid's mock draft Reasoning: "Easily my vote for the player that the league is higher on than what we’ve seen in the media, Leatherwood is widely seen as an early starter at right or left tackle, but there are some that like him more inside. A proven track record at both tackle spots and inside at guard plus testing as a 90th percentile athlete only strengthens his resume. On tape, there are some stiffness concerns, but he’s a projected high-floor player that could find lots of early success at right tackle. The Packers have shown to love early offensive linemen that have experience both inside and outside. Leatherwood fits the billing of that combined with their need at tackle." Quick breakdown: Again, this is an easy pick to envision. The Packers get a starter at guard or tackle and keep the offensive line a strength in front of Aaron Rodgers. Strong move for a contender.

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Link to Kelly's mock draft Reasoning: "The Packers skipped out on the deep and talented 2020 receiver class but they don’t make that mistake again here. Bateman brings length, route-running prowess, and versatility to play all over the formation. He’d be an ideal complement to Davante Adams." Quick breakdown: One of the most appealing team-prospect fits for the Packers. Young, productive and athletic playmaker at receiver. Bateman could be an impact player early in his career.

