Packers can’t rule out ‘worst case’ for Jaire Alexander injury

The Green Bay Packers are still gathering information on a shoulder injury to their star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Head coach Matt LaFleur was unable to provide much of an update on Monday but did say team doctors were seeking other opinions.

Alexander left Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after making a tackle on running back Najee Harris. Harris stands at 6-1 and weighs 230 pounds compared to Alexander, who is 5-10 and 196 pounds.

After being tended to on the field by the medical staff, Alexander was able to walk off under his own power. He was then carted to the locker room and never returned to the game.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Packers believe it is an injury to Alexander’s AC joint. LaFleur said he would have more of an update on Wednesday but did confirm that it was an injury to the shoulder and not the collarbone.

The fact that Green Bay’s medical team is still unable to provide an initial diagnosis could mean they are trying to determine if surgery might be necessary. LaFleur could not rule out a “worst case scenario” of losing Alexander for the rest of the season.

“Everything’s, kind of, getting looked at right now,” said LaFleur.

Alexander allowed a 45-yard touchdown to Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Sunday. However, he was targeted four more times throughout the game and allowed two catches for only one total receiving yard, according to Pro Football Focus.

Losing Alexander for an extended amount of time would be a brutal hit to this Packers defense.