Packers sweep Rockets in JM

Apr. 29—The Austin softball team took two games from Rochester John Marshall (0-8 overall) by scores of 14-3 and 11-5 in Rochester Monday.

Quinn Osgood hit her first career homer in the first game for the Packers (6-7 overall) and KJ Schaefer struck out 14 in 11 innings to score two pitching wins on the day.

"It was a team effort from top to bottom," Austin head coach Lisa Lage said. "The girls were aggressive and disciplined at the plate. We didn't let our energy fall and we stayed focused and worked hard."

Austin 14, JM 3

Austin pitching: KJ Schaefer (W) 7 IP,3 H, 10 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 6 K

Austin hitting: Lexi Brede, 1-for-2, 4 R, 3 BB; Kathryn Crouch, 2-for-4, triple, RBI, R; Peyton Squier, 0-for-4, RBI; M. Cass, 1-for-1, double, RBI, R; Osgood, 4-for-4, HR, double, 4 RBIs; Schaefer, 1-for-3, 2 R, BB; Addison Walsh, 2-for-5, RBI; Jenna Hetzel, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, BB; Katelyn Klouse, 1-for-3, RBI

Austin 11, JM 5

Austin pitching: Schafer (W) 4 IP, 2 H, 6 BB, 3 R, 2 ER, 8 K; Osgood, 1 IP, 1 H,1 BB, 2 ER, 2 K

Austin hitting: Brede, 1-for-4, 2 R; Lauren Bowe, 2-for-3, 2 R, RBI, BB; Walsh, 3-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Osgood, 1-for-1; Hetzel, 1-for-3, BB; Avery Wempner, 0-for-3, R, BB; Cass, 2-for-3, 2 R, BB; Klouse, 1-for-3, double, RBI, R, BB; A. Cline, 2-for-2, 2 RBIs, 2 3 R, BB