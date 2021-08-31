Packers swapping 2023 draft picks with Rams to get P Corey Bojorquez

I'm sorry all, I misread the text I got that's totally on me. Rams are trading punter Corey Bojorquez PLUS a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Packers in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 31, 2021

The cost for the Green Bay Packers to get a new punter from the Los Angeles Rams will be a small one.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic, the Packers are sending a sixth-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Rams for punter Corey Bojorquez and a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft.

Essentially, the Packers are turning their sixth-round pick in 2023 into a seventh-round pick – a mostly inconsequential swap in terms of draft-pick value – in order to get Bojorquez, who was arguably the best punter in the NFL during the preseason.

Over three preseason games, Bojorquez averaged 51.9 yards (net and gross) and put four punts inside the 20-yard line. According to Pro Football Focus, his 4.81-second hangtime average was the best in the NFL.

Bojorquez will replace JK Scott, a fifth-round pick of the Packers in 2018 who produced three mostly inconsistent seasons as the punter.

Bojorquez has punted 165 times over 40 career NFL games, all with the Buffalo Bills between 2018 and 2020. He led the NFL in yards per punt in 2020.

