Packers swap undrafted cornerbacks

The Packers swapped undrafted cornerbacks Wednesday, signing Daquan Holmes while waiving David Rivers with an injury designation. Rivers had not been participating in the team’s OTAs.

Holmes, who played at American International, made first-team Northeast-10 Conference in his final two seasons. The 5-foot-11, 187-pounder made 69 tackles, five pass breakups and five interceptions last season.

He also has return ability, with two return touchdowns, including an 88-yarder last season.

Holmes had a tryout with the Packers during their rookie minicamp last month.