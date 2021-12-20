When the Ravens-Packers game was put on the schedule, you could have circled it as a great matchup of two great quarterbacks. And it was. Even if it wasn’t the precise matchup we expected.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a tremendous game in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens came up just close, as the Packers won 31-30.

Huntley scored a touchdown in the final minute to make things close, but his pass on the Ravens’ two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Huntley finished the game 28-of-40 for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old Huntley, an undrafted free agent out of Utah last year, was excellent.

Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 11-3. They clinched the NFC North and they’re the clear favorites for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The loss drops the Ravens to 8-6, and they’re now in real danger of missing the playoffs.

Packers survive and beat Ravens as Aaron Rodgers and Tyler Huntley have great QB duel originally appeared on Pro Football Talk