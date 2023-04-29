Packers surround Jordan Love with help during Day 2 of 2023 draft

“Help Jordan Love Day” was a big success for the Green Bay Packers on Friday of the 2023 NFL draft.

A day after getting Lukas Van Ness to check the box at edge rusher, the Packers spent three consecutive Day 2 picks on pass-catchers, including a pair of dynamic tight ends.

The picks:

Second round, 42nd overall: TE Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Second round, 50th overall: WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State

Third round, 78th overall: TE Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State

In one day, Brian Gutekunst transformed a lacking group of weapons into a young, deep, potential-filled collection of players who can grow together with Love over the next two or three years.

“It’s important for those guys to grow together,” Gutekunst said on Friday night. “We’re excited for their growth. Now I think we have a good nucleus of guys, pass-catchers, to grow with the quarterback, I think that’s important.”

Musgrave is a 98th percentile athlete who can be an immediate vertical threat and seam-stretcher. Reed caught over 200 passes in the Big Ten and has 4.37 speed. Kraft is a 96th percentile athlete who caught 99 passes and has inline tight end qualities.

Gutekunst believes Musgrave and Kraft can both be “all-around” receiving threats and inline blockers, and Reed fits as an big-play deep threat who can play on the perimeter and in the slot and also provide a dangerous element on punt returns.

In terms of pass-catchers on the roster, Musgrave, Reed and Kraft will join Chrisitan Watson, Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Bo Melton, all 2022 draft picks. While lacking in experience, there’s now no lack of talent, especially considering what the Packers have already built at running back with Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

The Packers took advantage of a deep and talented tight end class by snagging two of the top six at the position, and the team was willing to break tendency a bit on Reed in a smaller class of wide receivers. The end result was a very good day for Jordan Love.

