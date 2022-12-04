Packers struggling defense gives up long TD run to Bears QB Justin Fields

One week after giving up 157 rushing yards to Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia, the Green Bay Packers are already struggling to keep Justin Fields in check in Chicago on Sunday.

Fields engineered a field goal drive on the Bears’ opening possession and then pushed the lead to 10-0 with a 56-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Fields made Keisean Nixon miss in the backfield, raced into the open field and out-ran everyone on the Packers defense, including linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Through two drives, Fields has 71 rushing yards on just four carries.

The Packers gave up 363 rushing yards to the Eagles last week, and the Bears have 88 through the first quarter on Sunday.

Here’s the touchdown:

