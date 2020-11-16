Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

  • Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    1/5

    Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
  • The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
    2/5

    Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

    The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
  • Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    3/5

    Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

    Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jacksonville Jaguars' C.J. Henderson knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Jaguars recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    4/5

    Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

    Jacksonville Jaguars' C.J. Henderson knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Jaguars recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
  • Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    5/5

    Packers struggle to put away Jags, get by with 24-20 win

    Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers scrambles during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
The Green Bay Packers defense celebrates after an interception and touchdown return during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole catches a touchdown pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Jacksonville Jaguars' C.J. Henderson knocks the ball away from Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams after a catch during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. The Jaguars recovered the fumble. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
Green Bay Packers' Jamaal Williams runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
STEVE MEGARGEE (AP Sports Writer)
·4 min read

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur liked the way his team finished. He just wondered why the Packers didn't show similar energy the rest of the day.

Aaron Rodgers threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score, but the Packers needed to make a defensive stand in the final minute to eke out a 24-20 victory over the slumping Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

''We will challenge everybody in this organization that's a part of this football team to bring more emotion,'' LaFleur said. ''You can't take these opportunities for granted.''

Rodgers withstood windy conditions and put the Packers (7-2) ahead for good with 9:03 left by throwing a 6-yard TD pass to Davante Adams, who had left with an ankle injury earlier in the second half. Rodgers also had a 5-yard touchdown run and a 78-yard scoring strike to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught four passes for a career-high 149 yards.

''We're pretty used to being able to go out and throw in the wind and know what passes you can throw and what passes you can't throw,'' Valdes-Scantling said. ''You have Aaron Rodgers, he can get pretty much get any football through any wind, so it doesn't really matter.''

Green Bay's victory wasn't secure until the final minutes.

Jacksonville began its last drive on its own 47-yard line with 2:25 left after a 30-yard punt by JK Scott that followed a third-and-1 stop of Aaron Jones. The Jaguars got as far as Green Bay's 36, but back-to-back sacks by Rashan Gary and Preston Smith pushed them back to their own side of the field before rookie Jake Luton threw incomplete on fourth-and-26 with 1:01 remaining.

''It was rough,'' Luton said. ''That's a situation that you want to be in. Your defense gives you a chance to go win a ballgame and we couldn't execute.''

Green Bay did just about everything right in those final few plays after making so many mistakes the rest of the day.

''I felt like that was the first time our team came alive,'' LaFleur said. ''You could feel it on the sidelines (with) everybody rooting for one another. We need that from the opening kick. That's the standard. We can't just pick and choose when we want to do that.''

Luton, who had thrown for 304 yards in his first career start last week, was 18 of 35 for 169 yards Sunday with one touchdown and one interception. Rodgers was 24 of 34 for 325 yards.

Keelan Cole scored on a franchise-record 91-yard punt return and a 12-yard reception for Jacksonville (1-8), which lost its eighth straight. Jacksonville's James Robinson rushed for 109 yards on 23 carries.

''Every time you play and lose, for me - I'm not going to talk about anybody else - there's something that's in my soul that just gets . ripped out,'' Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. ''That's how I feel.''

The Jaguars rallied from a 17-10 halftime deficit by scoring 10 points off turnovers in the second half.

Jacksonville's first takeaway came early in the third quarter. CJ Henderson knocked the ball loose from Adams, and Myles Jack returned the fumble 16 yards to Green Bay's 16. That led to Cole's touchdown catch.

Sidney Jones picked off Rodgers late in the third to set up Chase McLaughlin's 31-yard field goal, which put the Jaguars ahead 20-17 with 12:44 left in the game.

COSTLY PENALTIES

A holding penalty on Green Bay's Billy Turner wiped out a 22-yard touchdown pass from Rodgers to Adams late in the second quarter, forcing the Packers to settle for Mason Crosby's 39-yard field goal.

Jacksonville had James Robinson's 18-yard touchdown run wiped out by a holding penalty on A.J. Cann during the fourth-quarter drive that ended with McLaughlin's field goal. The Jaguars also had a touchdown nullified by a holding penalty on James O'Shaughnessy in the third period, though they reached the end zone a few plays later on Cole's reception.

BAKHTIARI EXTENSION

Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari said after the game he had agreed to a contract extension. Bakhtiari's agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed that Bakhtiari agreed to a four-year deal worth up to $105.5 million with a $30 million signing bonus.

INJURY REPORT

Jacksonville didn't have wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), center Brandon Linder (back) or safety Josh Jones (chest) available. Jones went on injured reserve Saturday. Running back Chris Thompson suffered a back injury in the first half.

Green Bay played without usual starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander (hand/concussion) and Kevin King (quadriceps). Running back/kick returner Tyler Ervin left with a rib injury in the first half.

COACHING SHORT-HANDED

Jaguars cornerbacks coach Tim Walton didn't make the trip to Green Bay because of what the team described as personal reasons unrelated to COVID-19. Safeties coach Joe Danna filled Walton's usual responsibilities.

UP NEXT

The Jaguars host Pittsburgh.

The Packers visit Indianapolis.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Latest Stories

  • Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins stun Bills with wild Hail Mary for Cardinals win

    Josh Allen had the throw of the day in the NFL until Kyler Murray did him one better to stun the Bills.

  • Replacements for Harbaugh, Penn State’s woes, Moving the Playoff

    It became clear it is not if, but when Michigan will part ways with Jim Harbaugh after Big Blue got blown out by Wisconsin on Saturday. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde list the candidates that could take over the Wolverine program. Michigan isn’t the only traditional Big Ten power struggling in 2020. Penn State fell to 0-4 for the second time in program history after a loss to Nebraska. Can James Franklin turn it around in Happy Valley? The guys also kick around the idea of moving the College Football Playoff before selecting their weekly Heisman Trophy winners.

  • Brooks Koepka’s response to a top 10 Masters finish behind DJ? ‘Whoo, seventh.’

    Brooks Koepka — whose performance level in majors is only matched by his bravado — wasn't thrilled with his finish at the Augusta.

  • Masters payout: Dustin Johnson earns green jacket and $2 million plus

    Here is the purse payout and FedEx Cup points breakdown for Masters champion Dustin Johnson and the rest of the field.

  • Watch: Aaron Rodgers puts the Packers on the board with a ridiculous throw

    Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but you cannot deny his arm talent

  • Richard Sherman, 49ers furious after absurd penalty on Drew Brees sack

    Anyone else get Ahmad Brooks flashbacks?

  • Tiger Woods cards a 10 — really — at Augusta's 12th

    Tiger Woods just had the worst hole of his career at the 12th at Augusta.

  • How Tiger Woods shot a 10 on a par three at the Masters: stroke by stroke

    Tiger Woods recorded his highest score on a single hole in his 26-year professional career with a calamitous 10 at Augusta National's par-three 12th on Sunday. The treacherous short hole was good to Woods in his 2019 comeback victory when fellow contenders Francesco Molinari, Brooks Koepka and Ian Poulter all found Rae's Creek, but it came back to bite him in brutal fashion in this year's final round. An eight-iron tee shot came up shy and rolled back into the water, before Woods did the same with a pitch from the drop zone. Playing five, Woods flew his next attempt over the green into the back bunker, leaving an awkward stance with the ball well below his feet. Unable to control the shot from sand, Woods' sixth rocketed across the green back into the pond. He took a penalty drop in the bunker, splashed out to the fringe with his eighth and missed the putt for a nine.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers Great Tommy Lasorda Hospitalized, Hall Of Fame Manager In Intensive Care

    Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers announced Sunday. “Los Angeles Dodgers Hall of Fame great Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County,” the team said in a statement on Twitter. “Lasorda, 93, was admitted and he is in intensive care, resting […]

  • Lakers reportedly will go after Wesley Matthews in free agency

    The Lakers need to bring in wing depth after agreeing to trade Danny Green.

  • NFL bad beat: Cardinals lift bettors up with a Hail Mary ... then don't kick an extra point to let Bills cover

    Instead of kicking an extra point for the cover, the Cardinals didn't want to take a chance.

  • Jameis Winston replaces Drew Brees as Saints QB

    Jameis Winston took over after Drew Brees injured his ribs.

  • Watch: Dustin Johnson gets emotional after Masters victory

    Dustin Johnson got emotional while talking to CBS' Amanda Balionis after his victory Sunday at the 84th Masters Tournament.

  • Kirk Ferentz used Iowa's 3 timeouts in the final seconds of a blowout for the best possible reason: Spite

    Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck called a timeout with 19 seconds left in a 35-0 game. So the Iowa coach called three in return.

  • NFL bad beat: Nick Chubb costs Browns bettors when he passes on easy TD to go out of bounds

    Browns bettors won't be happy with Nick Chubb.

  • Alabama remains at No. 1 in both national polls

    With the majority of college football’s top teams off this week, there was little change atop both national polls released Sunday. Alabama kept its No. 1 spot in both rankings, earning 60 of 62 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25 and 57 of the 62 first-place votes in the Coaches Poll.

  • Dustin Johnson wins first Masters in style with record winning score at Augusta

    Dustin Johnson was not crowned as any old normal Masters champion - if there is such a thing - here on Sunday, but as the champion who took fewer strokes than any decked in green before. A Masters like no other, hailed a winner with a score like no other - 20-under, 268 shots. It is such an appropriate accolade for a five-shot winning performance so dominant it would surely have sucked out all of the atmosphere even if any patrons had been allowed in here. Johnson, the South Carolina boy from an hour up Interstate-25, has always been made to enter the Butler Cabin and the sight of Tiger Woods putting the jacket around his countryman’s wide shoulders seemed nothing less than befitting. Starting with a four-shot advantage, there was a measure of drama in the opening stages when first the Korean Sung-jae Im closed to within a shot after five holes and then the Australian Cameron Smith took up the baton to reduce the deficit to two with the back nine to play. And the world No 1 was indeed jittery as he set out to attain that status of multiple “major-winner" his supreme talent and athleticism have always demanded. Yet with the pressure of the stats book showing that Johnson had held four 54-leads in the majors before and never once got the job done, the mighty specimen consigned all those memories of major calamities, of five major runners-up finishes to the past and strolled clear, quickly putting to bed the notion that Georgia would again be a dramatic swing state. As the minutes counted down, it became obvious that Johnson’s battle was not with the rest on this particular leaderboard but with the 18-under mark set by Woods in 1997 and Jordan Spieth in 2015. Three birdies in succession from the 13th help him easy away in that race, too, and the manner in which he reeled of this trio says so much about the standard he now sets.

  • Crawford crushes Brook with fourth-round TKO

    Unbeaten Terence Crawford won his first fight of 2020 on Saturday by defending his World Boxing Organization welterweight title with a stunning fourth-round knockout of Kell Brook in Las Vegas.

  • South Carolina fires Will Muschamp after 2-5 start

    The Gamecocks lost to Ole Miss 59-42 on Saturday.

  • NFL suspends RB Mark Walton eight weeks

    Free-agent running back Mark Walton, who last played for the Dolphins on November 3, 2019, won’t play for anyone for the rest of the 2020 season. On Friday, the league suspended Walton for the next eight weeks. A fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2018, Walton was arrested three times in the 2019 offseason. The [more]