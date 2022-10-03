Packers struggle to put away Bailey Zappe and the Patriots | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss Green Bay’s inability to put away a New England team that was down to their third string quarterback due to injuries. Aaron Rodgers did what he had to do to get the victory, but should it really have taken overtime to get this victory? And are the Patriots going to be able to dig their way out of a 1-3 hole? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.