Packers struggle in first outdoor game, fall to Huskies

Apr. 9—The Packers saw the sun for the first time this spring and it didn't work out in their favor.

The team stepped on Todd Park for the first time this spring on Tuesday, and it had trouble adjusting as the Huskies beat Austin 19-0 in four innings.

Owatonna hammered out 19 hits, and two home runs, and Austin also allowed six unearned runs. Austin head coach Lisa Lage said her team had difficulty adjusting to getting back outside for the first time.

"It's a double edged sword. We are very lucky to have the Dome, but when the first time you go outside for the year is a game, it makes it very hard to play the ball off the dirt and look at a fly ball across the blue sky as opposed to the dome roof," Lage said.

Lexi Brede reached base twice for the Packers (2-3 overall) and Quinn Osgood and Jenna Hetzel each added a hit.

Austin has now lost three in a row and the team will now look to go back to work.

"This was hard, because they haven't been outside and the dirt was soft after the rain the last couple of days," Lage said. "They all admitted to their legs feeling heavy today and we all agreed that we've got work to do tomorrow. I think the fact that they're willing to admit where they fell short and they want to work on fixing it says a lot."

Owatonna 3 7 7 2 — 19 18 1

Austin 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4

Austin pitching: Kaydence Schaefer (L) 1 2/3 IP, 8 H, 5 BB, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 K; Quinn Osgood, 2 1/3 IP, 10 H, 2 BB, 9 R, 4 ER, 1 K

Austin hitting: Lexi Brede, 1-for-1, BB; Kathryn Crouch, 0-for-1; Peyton Squier, 0-for-1, BB; Quinn Osgood, 1-for-2; Schaefer, 0-for-2; Avery Wempner, 0-for-2; Jenna Hetzel, 1-for-2; Katelyn Klouse, 0-for-2; Charlie Cunningham, 0-for-1