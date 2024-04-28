Packers stole multiple prospects from Bucs in 2024 NFL draft, report says

Every year, every NFL general manager says they love all of their draft picks, and claims they got everyone they wanted.

We all know that’s not completely true, though, and it looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t come away from the 2024 NFL draft with all of their intended targets.

In fact, the same team is to blame for snatching multiple players out from under the Bucs right before they went on the clock in this year’s draft.

According to Scott Reynolds of Pewter Report, the Bucs were poised to spend the No. 89 overall pick in the third round on USC running back MarShawn Lloyd, but the Green Bay Packers took him one pick before their spot.

The Packers did it again when they spent a seventh-round selection on Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt, who the Bucs had been targeting with their final pick in the draft, per Reynolds.

Tampa Bay still landed a talented running back in Oregon’s Bucky Irving instead of Lloyd, but they opted for Washington tight end Devin Culp in the seventh round instead of another quarterback.

It’ll be interesting to see how all of those players pan out at the next level, and whether or not the Bucs look back on those moments with any “what ifs” on their mind.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire