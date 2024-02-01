Packers still working through whether David Bakhtiari will remain in Green Bay

In November of 2020, Packers tackle David Bakhtiari signed a contract that made him the NFL's highest-paid offensive lineman. A month later he suffered a serious knee injury, and he hasn't been able to stay healthy since.

But while it would seem like a no-brainer that Bakhtiari will get cut this offseason, Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst says the team still needs to determine the next steps with Bakhtiari.

"We're still at the very beginning stages of looking at how we're going to move forward with all that," Gutekunst said. "Obviously, David's been through a really rough stretch with the injury stuff. He's going through a very major surgery, trying to get back to where he's able to play. We're monitoring that. I know he's working his tail off. Once we're down the road and see where he's at health wise, we'll make those decisions."

The 32-year-old Bakhtiari has a cap number of over $40 million this season, but the Packers can save more than half of that by cutting him, which appears to be the most likely option.