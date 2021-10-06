Packers still ‘gathering opinions’ on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury

On Monday, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said he would provide an update on Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury on Wednesday. At the time, the Packers medical staff were seeking out additional opinions on what was reported to be an injury to the AC Joint. Well, a couple of days has passed, but not much has changed as far as Alexander’s status. The team appears to be focused on ruling out the need for surgery, which would likely bring an abrupt end to Alexander’s season.

“We’re still gathering opinions on that,” said LaFleur on Wednesday. “We’re going to try and avoid (surgery) at all costs.”

LaFleur did not have a timetable for how long Alexander will be sidelined. He did say Alexander would “most likely” not be available for this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In a corresponding move, Green Bay signed veteran corner Rasul Douglas. Douglas played in 14 games, starting 11, for the Carolina Panthers during the 2020 season. A former third-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles, he has five career interceptions and 34 pass defenses.

Douglas did practice with the Packers on Wednesday and might be asked to play on Sunday. Starting corner Kevin King also returned to practice after missing the last two games. The Packers will need all the help they can get if they are without their top corner.

