Packers still determining how much Jordan Love will play in preseason

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said at the start of training camp that quarterback Jordan Love could potentially play a lot in the team's preseason games, but no call has been made about his playing time at this point.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters on Friday that the team is still figuring out their plans and noted that there's more for the team to consider than just what they want to see from Love before the regular season.

"What Jordan needs affects a lot of the other guys, right?" Gutekunst said, via the team's website. "Because if Jordan's in there, there's going to be a bunch of other players in there as well that may not play a ton in the preseason. I think Matt will work through that and make good decisions. You guys have heard me say he needs to play, a lot of our guys need to play, that unit needs to play together. That's a tough call protecting the safety of those guys in these games but also giving them the best chance to grow and be ready for the season."

In addition to their three preseason games, the Packers also have joint practices with the Bengals and Patriots and those workouts will likely play a role in the team's ultimate decision about how many snaps they want their new starting quarterback to take.