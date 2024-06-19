Packers still determining how many kickers to bring to training camp

Following the conclusion of the offseason workout program, the Green Bay Packers are still determining how many kickers they are comfortable bringing to training camp in late July.

The Packers currently have three rostered: Anders Carlson, Greg Joseph and Jack Podlesny.

Coach Matt LaFleur said it’s possible that general manager Brian Gutekunst will keep all three on the roster to open camp.

“We’ll see how it all plays out. Ultimately, that’s going to be Gutey’s decision, but that’s certainly something we’ve talked about,” LaFleur said to end the offseason workout program.

Carlson, the incumbent, is attempting to hold onto the job after a shaky end to his rookie season, including a brutal miss late in the Packers’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the postseason. LaFleur believes Carlson is responding the right way to added competition.

“I think Anders had a pretty solid spring,” LaFleur said. “Particularly, of late, he’s done a really nice job.”

Joseph spent the last three years as the kicker for the Minnesota Vikings, giving him the experience edge. Podlesny didn’t get drafted but was a standout kicker for the two-time national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

During the offseason workout program, LaFleur had all three kickers attempt to make field goals while surrounded by teammates in an effort to ramp up the intensity of the practice kicks. Each kicker made a 54-yard field goal in a stress-filled situation to end the program.

“All these guys had their moments,” LaFleur said.

The Packers believe they are a legitimate Super Bowl contender entering 2024. The offense is young and ascending and the defense added veteran and rookie help for Jeff Hafley’s new scheme, but the special teams still has a potential fatal flaw at kicker.

It’s the job of LaFleur, Gutekunst and coordinator Rich Bisaccia to make sure the kicker question is answered so that a big kick opportunity at some point this season doesn’t produce a derailing moment.

And the search might not be over. The Packers had All-UFL kicker Jakes Bates in for a visit, but he signed a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire