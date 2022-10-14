Packers sticking with Amari Rodgers as primary returner

The Green Bay Packers aren’t planning on making a change at returner despite some recent ball security issues from Amari Rodgers.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said Rodgers is still the best option.

“We’ll see how it goes. We’re not going to shitcan the guy,” Bisaccia said Thursday. “He works his rear end off. He does a good job making decisions back there, he’s a clean-catch guy right now. He’s a young player, and we’re excited about the future.”

Rodgers fumbled during a punt return against the New York Giants in London, but the Packers recovered. The 2021 third-round pick has two fumbles in five games this season and four in his first two seasons as a returner.

“He’s had one muff, and a fumble this past game, other than that I think he’s done a good job, made some good decisions,” Bisaccia said. “Keep working on ball security, keep working on making good decisions, keep getting the ball north and south.”

Since arriving in Green Bay, Rodgers has returned 29 punts and 17 kickoffs.

He’s played only five snaps from scrimmage for the Packers offense in 2022.

Bisaccia said the Packers were expecting predictable wind conditions in London, providing an opportunity to use rookie Chrisitan Watson – and his speed – on kickoff return against the Giants.

Now that Watson is dealing with another hamstring injury, Rodgers is expected to be the returner against the New York Jets, although Keisean Nixon and eventually Kylin Hill are other options.

“We’ll see Amari back there again this week,” Bisaccia said.

Bisaccia said Nixon, who returned for the Raiders in the past, is “really fast” and has good “hand-eye coordination.” He is also “excited about what we’re going to get” from Hill as a kickoff returner once he’s officially off the PUP list.

