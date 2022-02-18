How the Packers can stay all-in for 2022 while saving $90 million on the salary cap

Over the next month, the Green Bay Packers will attempt to achieve the delicate balance between keeping a talented roster intact and shaving tens of millions of dollars worth of commitments off of the salary cap.

It won’t be easy. But it’s not impossible. The Packers are prepared to go all-in around quarterback Aaron Rodgers again in 2022, so the team is going to have to pull just about every meaningful salary cap lever between now and the start of the new league year to avoid cutting veteran players while also retaining internal free agents.

We don’t know exactly what cap mechanisms the Packers will use over the next month, but last year provided something of a blueprint. Restructuring veteran contracts, using void years and pushing money to the future will all be part of the plan. We can also estimate a realistic level of savings from each potential move, providing a step-by-step guide.

Here’s a pathway to the Packers staying all-in while also creating the cap space necessary to get under the cap without gutting the roster.

Extension for QB Aaron Rodgers

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Potential savings: $17 million

Let’s envision a new deal that lowers his base salary in 2022 near the minimum and includes void years tacked on the backend. In this scenario, the Packers could make him the game’s highest-paid quarterback on a per-year basis while still dropping his cap hit in 2022 significantly. His cap number is $46.7 million currently. The Packers can realistically get it near $30 million.

Total savings: $17 million

Release OLB Za'Darius Smith

(AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Potential savings: $15.3 million

Not everyone can return. The Packers can’t have Smith’s cap number on the books at almost $27.7 million in 2022. He missed almost all of last season with a back injury that required surgery, and he’ll turn 30 in September. In this scenario, the Packers take the savings and move on. Options here are limited.

Total savings: $32.3 million

Story continues

Restructure for DL Kenny Clark

Green Bay Packers nose tackle Kenny Clark (97)

Potential savings: $10 million

Clark’s contract will be restructured. No doubt about it. He has roughly $13 million worth of base salary and roster bonuses capable of being converted into a signing bonus, and the team can even tack on a few void years to maximize the savings. Clark is only 26 and playing at an elite level, so pushing money into the future here isn’t a huge risk.

Total savings: $42.3 million

Extension for OLB Preston Smith

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Potential savings: $8 million

Smith bounced back in 2021, producing 62 pressures and 9.5 sacks over 16 games. He’s usually productive and reliable, and always available. The guess here is that the Packers wouldn’t move on from both the Smiths, so Preston stays on an extended deal. Considering his (lack of) injury history, he’s the safer bet on a new deal.

Total savings: $50.3 million

Extension for CB Jaire Alexander

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Potential savings: $7 million

The Packers could do an extension for Alexander similar to the one completed with Kenny Clark before the expiration of his rookie deal. It would be heavily backloaded, with a significant signing bonus and low base salaries in the early years. If done to the extreme, the Packers could easily shave $7 million off his cap number in 2022.

Total savings: $57.3 million

Restructure for LT David Bakhtiari

(AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

Potential savings: $7 million

Let’s say the Packers convert his entire $9.5 million roster bonus and some of his base salary into a signing bonus to create around $7 million in savings on the cap in 2022. Restructuring his deal to this extent for the second straight year isn’t super attractive, especially after his frustrating recovery from an ACL injury, but the Packers need to create space using his contract.

Total savings: $64.3 million

Release WR Randall Cobb

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Potential savings: $6.7 million

Aaron Rodgers may push for Cobb to return, so don’t rule out some kind of pay cut or restructuring here. Releasing him clears a big chunk of cap space, and Cobb is an older receiver with a growing injury history.

Total savings: $71 million

Restructure for S Adrian Amos

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Potential savings: $4.7 million

Releasing Amos would keep him on the cap at almost $7.4 million in dead money. No thanks. He’s a solid player and a respected leader. Converting most of his $7 million base salary into a signing bonus is one way to lower his cap number and keep him on the roster for at least another year.

Total savings: $75.7 million

Restructure for OL Billy Turner

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Potential savings: $3.5 million

Turner is a little bit like Amos. Would you rather cut him and keep $5.8 million of dead money on the cap, or restructure to free up space and keep the player? He’s a versatile and valuable lineman. Converting base salary into a signing bonus is the play here.

Total savings: $79.2 million

Restructure for DL Dean Lowry

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Potential savings: $3.1 million

Take the $4.1 million in savings for cutting him, or push money into the future on a simple restructure and save almost as much while keeping the player? The Packers usually keep the player. Lowry set a new career-high in pressures last season and is still only 27.

Total savings: $82.3 million

Restructure for RB Aaron Jones

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Potential savings: $2.5 million

Pushing money into the future on a running back’s second deal isn’t ideal, but this is an easy call. Doing a simple restructure by turning his $3.75 million roster bonus into a signing bonus creates a nice chunk of savings.

Total savings: $84.8 million

Other potential moves

Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The Packers could also cut tight end Marcedes Lewis and kicker Mason Crosby and save almost $5 million more on the cap, bringing the total to almost $90 million in savings. But Lewis and Crosby are close with Rodgers, and going all-in doesn’t really have the same ring to it with Tyler Davis at tight end and JJ Molson at kicker. Maybe the Packers will see the savings (and the age of the respective players) and pull the trigger. A few million could make a huge difference in terms of signing internal free agents. Re-signing Kevin King to a minimum deal and releasing Ty Summers could add another $2 million to the total. It appears quite possible for the Packers to shed upwards of $90 million of cap commitments in the next month.

What does it mean?

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

In this scenario, the Packers would get well under the salary cap by the start of the new league year on March 16 while also providing enough wiggle room financially to use the franchise tag on receiver Davante Adams and the second-round restricted tender on receiver Allen Lazard, sign the team’s exclusive rights free agents and potentially sign a couple of other internal free agents. Not everyone would be back from the 2021 roster, but a big chunk would. It all creates future cap pain, but there’s always a price down the line for operating this way. The Packers want to kick the can down the road, compete for a title now and worry about the cap later. This is one way to do it.

1

1