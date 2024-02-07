Packers Start Search for New CEO With Murphy Retiring in 2025

Green Bay Packers CEO Mark Murphy will step down from the organization in July 2025, as the executive hits the mandatory retirement age of 70.

Murphy announced the move in his team blog, responding to an email from a Packers follower.

“Please disappear into retirement ether. Nobody likes you. You have never been a good executive,” Justin M. from Tucson wrote. “I wish you the worst in your twilight years.”

“Thanks for sharing your opinion, Justin,” Murphy responded. “I also appreciate the 11 other emails you’ve recently sent with similar suggestions. I get your point. You will be pleased to know that I am required to retire in July 2025 under our by-laws.”

Murphy has been Packers president and CEO since 2007, during which time the team won 178 regular season games, made the playoffs 12 times and captured one Super Bowl title (2011). The Packers also developed mixed-use real estate around Lambeau Field and launched a venture capital arm during Murphy’s tenure. The organization posted a record $610 million in revenue last year.

“Mark’s contributions to the organization have been tremendous,” Susan Finco, Packers executive committee vice president and lead director, said in a statement. “From updating the corporate leadership structure to growing and diversifying revenue to increasing the meaningful impact of the Packers in the community, Mark continues to position the Packers for success.”

The club announced its search committee for Murphy’s replacement Wednesday. Finco will lead the effort as search committee chair, while Dan Ariens will serve as vice chair. Other search committee members are: Mike Simmer, treasurer and a Packers executive committee member; DJ Long of the executive, personnel and compensation committees; Marcia Anderson and Karl Schmidt, both of the executive committee; Packers Foundation chair Michael Barber; investment committee chair Jeff Joerres; former player and board member-at-large Eddie Garcia; and Robyn Davis and Mike Daniels, two other board members-at-large.

The club also said it will work with Korn Ferry in its search. The committee expects to take six to nine months, after which it will recommend a candidate for approval by the board of directors. The successful appointee would then have a period of working alongside Murphy, according to the Packers.

