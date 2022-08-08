Packers to start Jordan Love at QB to open preseason vs. 49ers

Jordan Love’s first big opportunity of the 2022 season will come Friday night in Santa Clara. Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Love will start against the San Francisco 49ers in the preseason opener.

Love in the starting lineup means NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is now in his 18th season, won’t play.

Love started the preseason opener last season against the Houston Texans, completing 12 of 17 passes for 122 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions.

The Packers see growth in Love to start his third NFL season.

“I think he’s much more in rhythm,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “I think there’s more decisiveness. I think you see it in his footwork, and he’s not getting what I call ‘stuck’ at the top of the drop, where both feet are hitting at the same time and he’s just kind of sitting there. It just looks more rhythmical, just looks more fluid and I think it’s translated in his play. I think he’s definitely thrown the ball pretty accurately and has made pretty good decisions.”

The start of the Packers’ preseason opener on Friday night is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT from Levi’s Stadium. It will be broadcast on the Packers TV Network and NFL Network.

LaFleur said he wouldn’t have an answer on Aaron Rodgers playing in the preseason until after joint practices with the New Orleans Saints later this month, leaving open the possibility of Rodgers getting some snaps in the preseason finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.

