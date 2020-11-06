Packers start fast, take 7-0 lead on Rodgers-to-Adams TD





The Green Bay Packers got the perfect start at Levi’s Stadium.

Aaron Jones turned four early touches into 37 yards, and Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 36-yard touchdown to finish off the 6-play, 75-yard drive to open Thursday night’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers lead 7-0.

Rodgers completed all four of his passes for 56 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The 36-yard touchdown to Adams was reviewed and upheld.

Despite missing two games, Adams now has eight touchdown catches this season.

Meanwhile, the Packers are now 8-for-8 scoring on the opening drive of the game. They are the only team to score on every opening drive this season.