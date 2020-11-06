Packers start fast, take 7-0 lead on Rodgers-to-Adams TD

Zach Kruse


The Green Bay Packers got the perfect start at Levi’s Stadium.

Aaron Jones turned four early touches into 37 yards, and Aaron Rodgers found Davante Adams for a 36-yard touchdown to finish off the 6-play, 75-yard drive to open Thursday night’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers lead 7-0.

Rodgers completed all four of his passes for 56 yards and a perfect 158.3 passer rating.

The 36-yard touchdown to Adams was reviewed and upheld.

Despite missing two games, Adams now has eight touchdown catches this season.

Meanwhile, the Packers are now 8-for-8 scoring on the opening drive of the game. They are the only team to score on every opening drive this season.