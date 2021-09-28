Packers start crawling back up USA TODAY NFL power rankings

The Green Bay Packers are finally starting to crawl back up the USA TODAY NFL power rankings.

After falling each of the last two weeks, the Packers are back up three spots to No. 13 after beating the San Francisco 49ers on the road in Week 3.

Matt LaFleur’s team still has some doubters, clearly. The Packers have won two straight games after the debacle in Week 1, but no team at 2-1 or better has a worse point differential than the Packers at -15. That’s what happens when a team loses a game by 35 points.

The Packers are certainly showing signs of life. They scored 21 straight points in the second half of Week 2 to beat the Detroit Lions, and a 17-0 start in San Francisco on Sunday night set the stage for a big win over the previously unbeaten 49ers, who fell four spots from No. 11 to No. 15 this week.

The win at Levi’s Stadium was one of the best for LaFleur since landing in Green Bay. The Packers were without three of their best players and playing on the road on a short week against a good football team.

Up next for the Packers is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mike Tomlin’s team dropped a league-high 12 spots in the rankings this week after losing a second straight game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Packers in USA TODAY power rankings

Week 1: No. 4

Week 2: No. 14

Week 3: No. 16

Week 4: No. 13

