Packers star Davante Adams praises rookie Eric Stokes

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams dominated NFL cornerbacks last season. Adams caught 115 passes for 1,374 yards and scored 18 touchdowns in 2020.

Now, Davante Adams is praising Green Bay’s 2021 NFL draft first-round pick, Eric Stokes. Stokes attended the University of Georgia and intercepted four passes in 2020 before entering the NFL draft. Adams compares Stokes to Green Bay cornerback Jaire Alexander.

Jaire Alexander is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL. Alexander was recently rated as the No. 41 player in the entire league, so it is high praise to compare Stokes to Alexander.

The Green Bay Packers drafted Eric Stokes to complement Jaire Alexander. Packers fans saw their weakness at the No. 2 cornerback position exposed in the NFC Championship Game against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay.

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Eric Stokes was dominant in the SEC in 2020. Can he contribute in the NFL? Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

First-team All-Pro (2020) wide receiver Davante Adams certainly considers Eric Stokes to be a potential solution to Green Bay’s issues at the cornerback position behind Jaire Alexander.

“He’s the closest thing to Jaire (Alexander) as far as mentality and ability, from what I’ve seen so far. The kid is fast as hell. He can get beat and recover kind of like how Sam Shields would do,” said Adams.

NFL rookies can’t expect to win every battle against top wide receivers in the league, but Stokes’ ability to recover and contest a catch has stood out to Davante Adams. Adams additionally compared Stokes to former Green Bay cornerback Sam Shields, who helped the Packers win a Super Bowl and made a Pro Bowl.

Adams and Stokes have faced off several times in practice. Stokes has held his own a few times, which contributed to Adams’ respect for Stokes.

“I like what I see from him… he really can go,” claimed Adams.

