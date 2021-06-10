Packers staff nearly all vaccinated, but players “not quite there yet”

The NFL has relaxed its COVID-19 protocols for players who are vaccinated and for teams with 85 percent of all players vaccinated. Tier 1 and 2 staff members, including coaches, essentially were given no choice but to get vaccinated.

Some players continue to resist getting the shot, though.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said the team’s Tier 1 and 2 staff members are nearly 100 percent vaccinated, Olivia Reiner of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. That’s the good news.

LaFleur, though, added that the Packers are “not quite there” with the players.

The Packers brought in an outside source not affiliated with the team or the NFL to educate players about the vaccine.

At this rate, COVID-19 will remain an issue for teams this season. That begs the question that Mike Florio posed this morning: Should unvaccinated players on COVID-19 reserve receive their game checks?

