Packers soccer made history

May 1—MOULTRIE — Ending the season with a historic bang, the Packers varsity soccer team played in the Elite 8 round of the state tournament for the very first time in the program's 31 years.

The game was played against Kennesaw Mountain at Packer Park on Tuesday night.

"Although last night's game didn't go as planned the boys stuck to the team motto," said head coach Colby Simpson. "Play hard, play smart."

Getting a goal during the first half, the Packers held the advantage until the last five minutes of the game.

Within those final minutes, the Kennesaw Mountain athletes scored two back-to-back goals, giving the Packers no real opportunity to regain the lead, or tie the game, before the final buzzer.

The final score was 2-1.

Throughout the game there were a total of 20 shots taken on the Packers' goal.

Without the efforts of Packer goalkeeper Wilson Hulett, many of them would have resulted in an additional notch on the scoreboard.

In one particular save Hulett utilized his feet rather than his hands to deflect a hard, low shot and in another he punched the ball from the air like a superhero.

Hulett, however, wasn't the only Packer to stop the ball from crossing that goal line.

Multiple instances required Hulett to leave the safety of the penalty box in an attempt to stop the incoming attack — not all were successful.

Working as a unit, the defensive line would reposition as Hulett ran out so the goal would always have coverage.

Two instances required that assistance, and Mario Portillo was the initial Packer to get a body on the ball and help clear it.

For one, Portillo used his torso as a wall after jumping into the air to square his body with the incoming shot.

During the second, the ball was chipped over the top of Hulett's arms and Portillo knocked it back into the goal box.

Getting the final touch to send the ball soaring past midfield and out of Packer territory was Hudson Glenn.

Also helping to clear the ball out of Packer territory were: Uziel Garcia-Diaz, Dierick Espinoza, Oswaldo Leon, Edgar Contreras, Christian Nunez, Alexis Villeda, Joshua Ramirez and Netalm Garcia.

Primarily working the front line were Christian Mata, Bryan Ortiz and Turner McDaniel.

Halfway through the first half, with 28:40 remaining before the break, is when the Packers scored their goal of the game.

Kennesaw Mountains had an error when one of their defenders fumbled a pass, and Mata was able to easily gain possession of the ball and break away.

Before they could fully recover, Mata was already shooting the ball at a harsh diagonal angle, slipping it under the goalie before he could reach it.

Though none were a success, Ramirez, Glenn, Espinoza and Ortiz also took shots on goal during the game.

It was an emotional end to a phenomenal season as the Packers picked themselves up; and, though they were obviously frustrated to loose, chose to celebrate their historic accomplishment.

"They have set a new standard," said Simpson. "All praise go to the boys who not only upheld the tradition of this program but exceeded all other teams by winning region and making it to the GHSA Elite 8."