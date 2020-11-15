Packers sneak by Jaguars, win 7th game of season

It wasn’t pretty, but the Packers beat the Jaguars 24-20 on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

The win improves the Packers to 7-2 on the season.

Per FiveThirtyEight, that gives the Packers a 96% chance to make the playoffs, an 82% chance to win the division and a 31% chance to have a first-round bye.

The Packers should be favorites in Week 11 as they travel to play the Colts in Indianapolis. However, the Colts will be well-rested, having a 10-day break after beating the Titans on Thursday night.

To round out the NFC North, the Lions beat Washington and the Vikings and Bears face off on Monday night.