Packers slip by Braves in extra-inning thriller

May 30—DICKINSON — The West Fargo Packers scored a huge late victory over Mandan in the quarterfinals of the North Dakota Class A State Softball Tournament on Thursday, May 30, scoring 5 runs in the sixth inning to overcome a 9-3 deficit and notch another to knot the game at 9-apiece before securing a walk-off 10-9 win off the bat of second-baseman Aubrey Finn that plated right-fielder Kendel Krenz and sent the Packers to the semifinals on Friday, May 31 to face defending Class A state champions Dickinson High on their home field at Sanford Softball Complex on Bravera Field after the matchup between Bismarck High and Minot at 4 p.m. Bismarck run-ruled Fargo North, 15-5, in the first contest of the day and Minot upended Grand Forks Red River, 7-5, while DHS won a shortened, 14-4 run-rule showdown with West Fargo Sheyenne in the nightcap.

"I think we tried our hardest and executed and started hitting when it really mattered," Finn said.

The seesaw battle began with a pair of runs for the Packers to take a 2-1 lead — after Mandan scored in the top of the first — and they added a third in the second inning through an RBI single by shortstop Sydney Dye that sent centerfielder Katelyn Kackman across the plate for a 3-1 advantage.

But the Braves responded with an RBI-double from first-baseman Kaebry Weekes that brought catcher Savannah Gustavsson home in the third frame and then Mandan took the lead at 4-3 on a 2-run double from Gustavsson an inning later before she scored herself off the bat of starting-pitcher Jenna Wandler, who reached on an error. Mandan wasn't finished as they scored 3 more in the top of the fourth and added 4 in the following inning for what seemed to be an insurmountable 9-3 lead as the Packers' bats went silent for the next three frames.

But the big-inning was waiting right around the corner as West Fargo came to life in the crucial sixth inning, with first-baseman Courtney Docktor rapping an RBI-single that scored backstop Chloe Papenfuss and a 2-run double from third-baseman Grace Vetter, before Krenz drove in Docktor and Grace Wehri sacrificed Vetter across the dish on a liner to center field and made the score 9-8.

Finn had come in relief for Wehri by this time and she struck out a pair of batters in the sixth inning and another 2 in the eighth frame to shut the door on Mandan before the extra-inning fireworks started, earning the win on four innings of work while striking out 6 and walking only 1 after Wehri had mowed down 5 in the first four frames of the game. The tying run in the seventh came courtesy of a fielder's choice from Dye that sent Papenfuss home for her second run of the game.

Weekes ended up taking the loss on only 1.1 innings of work as the Braves went through a staff of three hurlers in the eight-inning thriller, with Wandler striking out 6 and the staff giving up a combined 10 hits and all-10 runs were earned.

Krenz paced the Packers with a 3-for-5 day at the plate and scored a run while driving in 2, while Vetter and Docktor also ended the game with a pair of RBI apiece.

Mandan centerfielder Ellie McElvaney went 3-for-5 with 3 runs and an RBI, while right-fielder McKenzie Yantzer, Gustavsson, Weekes and left-fielder Taylor Arnegard all registered multi-hit games.

"That's just us not quitting and not giving up on each-other; we told them to believe in each-other and trust the process and execute and we did it at the end," West Fargo manager Pat Johnson said. "And that's just it: You're never out of it, so you've got to bide your time until you start performing in the way you know you can and we did that."

For more information about softball in North Dakota, please visit

https://ndhsaanow.com/tournaments/softball

and/or

https://www.wdasports.org/postseasons/spring-2024/softball

.