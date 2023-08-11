Packers sitting 9 players for preseason opener in Cincinnati

Last season, the Green Bay Packers sat 33 players for the preseason opener in San Francisco. With a much younger and healthier roster this year, Matt LaFleur’s team will sit only nine players for Friday night’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jordan Love is active and will start at quarterback. Of the 90 players on the roster, 81 will be active and available for LaFleur, including most of his starters on both sides of the ball.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. CT.

Here is the full list of players who won’t play against the Bengals:

LT David Bakhtiari

CB Jaire Alexander (groin)

CB Eric Stokes (PUP)

OLB Rashan Gary (knee)

OL Jake Hanson (elbow)

S Innis Gaines (quad)

RB Lew Nichols (shoulder)

TE Josiah Deguara (calf)

WR Grant DuBose (back)

