Packers sitting 30 players, including Aaron Rodgers, in preseason opener

A third of Matt LaFleur’s team won’t be participating during the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener on Saturday night.

The Packers are sitting 30 players, including quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Jordan Love, in his NFL debut, will get the start at quarterback against the Houston Texans. But keep in mind: the 2020 first-round pick will be playing without much of the Packers’ starting offensive line and skill position players.

In fact, the Packers are without six wide receivers and four tight ends, plus Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones and three starters along the offensive line.

Just about any important contributor for LaFleur will be standing safely on the sidelines on Saturday night, providing opportunities for young players on the roster bubble to make an impression under the bright lights.

Here is a list of players not playing against the Texans:

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Aaron Jones

WR Davante Adams

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

WR Randall Cobb

WR Allen Lazard

WR Equanimeous St. Brown

WR Juwann Winfree

TE Marcedes Lewis

TE Robert Tonyan

TE Dominique Dafney

TE Josiah Deguara

LT David Bakhtiari (PUP)

OL Billy Turner

OL Elgton Jenkins

DL Kenny Clark

DL Dean Lowry

DL Kingsley Keke

OLB Za’Darius Smith (NFI)

OLB Preston Smith

OLB Rashan Gary

LB De’Vondre Campbell

LB Isaiah McDuffie

LB Kamal Martin

CB Jaire Alexander

CB Kevin King

CB Stanford Samuels

S Adrian Amos

S Darnell Savage

S Will Redmond

In 2019, LaFleur sat 28 players for the preseason opener. The NFL did not have a preseason last year.

List

Green Bay Packers 90-man roster by position entering preseason opener

List

6 position battles to monitor during Packers preseason opener

List