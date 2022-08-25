Packers sitting 25 players, including Christian Watson, in preseason finale vs. Chiefs

Yahoo Entertainment

The Qualifiers continued on America's Got Talent Tuesday night with another 11 acts taking the stage live. One of those acts was Celia Munoz, a ventriloquist from Madrid, Spain. While we've seen many ventriloquist acts in the past on AGT, most notably Season 2 winner Terry Fator and Season 12 winner Darci Lynne, Munoz's act is a little different in that she doesn't use a puppet. Trained as an opera singer, Munoz sings while acting as though she's just hanging out and taking part in normal activities like flossing her teeth or, in the case of Tuesday night's act, eating popcorn while watching a movie. The movie and song of choice, though, is what stunned the audience. Munoz performed Olivia Newton-John's "Hopelessly Devoted To You" from the hit 1978 movie Grease. Judges and viewers loved the tribute to the late actress and singer who died on August 8th at the age of 73. Howie Mandel shared, "Wow. You know, here at America's Got Talent, we love originality and you are original. What you do is a capella, right? An a capella singer sings without musicians. You're an a capella ventriloquist – you do it without puppets. And you've also given us a glimpse on what would have been if Olivia Newton-John was born in Spain." "I loved it," said Heidi Klum. "First of all, I love the tribute to Olivia Newton-John. I love that." Klum also shared that she couldn't understand how Munoz was able to eat and do ventriloquism at the same time, as she thought it was incredible. And while Simon Cowell loved the act, he also thought it was hilarious. Simon stated, "I was laughing so much because so many people are used to seeing the ventriloquist with a dummy, they might have tuned in and said, 'This is just a very odd singer.' So I was laughing so much. But it was brilliant, it was unique, it was different. That's why I think the audience reacted the way they did. I think, Celia, in my opinion, this might be the best act so far."