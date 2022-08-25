Packers sitting 25 players, including Christian Watson, in preseason finale vs. Chiefs

Zach Kruse
·1 min read
While the entire suited up and warmed up Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers are sitting 25 players – including quarterback Aaron Rodgers – in the preseason final against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coach Matt LaFleur determined earlier this week that his important veteran starters wouldn’t play. The reasoning: It’s a long season, and no team can afford to have a major injury in a game that doesn’t count in the standings.

Rookie Christian Watson, who returned to 11-on-11 work this week in practice, won’t play. He will miss all three preseason games after having knee surgery in June.

Here are the 25 players sitting out Thursday night:

K Mason Crosby (PUP)
S Dallin Leavitt (injury)
WR Christian Watson
WR Sammy Watkins
QB Aaron Rodgers
WR Allen Lazard
WR Randall Cobb
CB Eric Stokes
CB Jaire Alexander
S Darnell Savage (injury)
RB AJ Dillon
CB Rasul Douglas
S Adrian Amos
RB Aaron Jones
OLB Tipa Galeai (injury)
LB Rashan Gary
LB De’Vondre Campbell
LT David Bakhtiari
OL Elgton Jenkins
TE Robert Tonyan
TE Marcedes Lewis
DL Jarran Reed
OLB Preston Smith
DL Dean Lowry
DL Kenny Clark

