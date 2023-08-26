Packers sitting 14 players in preseason finale vs. Seahawks

Several starters on offense and defense and a few players on the roster bubble won’t be on the field for the Green Bay Packers in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.

While Matt LaFleur said “everybody will play” earlier this week, a few key players won’t be on the field.

The team reported 14 players won’t play on Saturday:

WR Dontayvion Wicks

CB Eric Stokes

CB Jaire Alexander

S Tarvarius Moore

RB Lew Nichols

RB Aaron Jones

RB Tyler Goodson

FB Henry Pearson

LB Rashan Gary

LB De’Vondre Campbell

T David Bakhtiari

T Luke Tenuta

WR Bo Melton

WR Romeo Doubs

Jones, Bakhtiari and Doubs are expected starters on offense. Alexander, Gary and Campbell are starters on defense.

Stokes is still on the PUP list and might not be ready for the start of the regular season.

Goodson and Nichols will miss another game with injuries and have likely fallen out of the competition to be the No. 3 running back. Moore is competing to start at safety. Melton is now highly unlikely to make the team as the No. 6 or No. 7 receiver.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire