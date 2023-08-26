Packers sitting 14 players in preseason finale vs. Seahawks
Several starters on offense and defense and a few players on the roster bubble won’t be on the field for the Green Bay Packers in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks.
While Matt LaFleur said “everybody will play” earlier this week, a few key players won’t be on the field.
The team reported 14 players won’t play on Saturday:
WR Dontayvion Wicks
CB Eric Stokes
CB Jaire Alexander
S Tarvarius Moore
RB Lew Nichols
RB Aaron Jones
RB Tyler Goodson
FB Henry Pearson
LB Rashan Gary
LB De’Vondre Campbell
T David Bakhtiari
T Luke Tenuta
WR Bo Melton
WR Romeo Doubs
Jones, Bakhtiari and Doubs are expected starters on offense. Alexander, Gary and Campbell are starters on defense.
Stokes is still on the PUP list and might not be ready for the start of the regular season.
Goodson and Nichols will miss another game with injuries and have likely fallen out of the competition to be the No. 3 running back. Moore is competing to start at safety. Melton is now highly unlikely to make the team as the No. 6 or No. 7 receiver.