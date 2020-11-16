Packers sit atop NFC following Week 10 results
The Green Bay Packers will hold the No. 1 seed in the NFC entering Week 11.
Thanks to a narrow win over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a Seattle Seahawks loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Packers and New Orleans Saints now hold the best records in the NFC at 7-2 – and Matt LaFleur’s team holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Saints via a Week 3 win in New Orleans.
The Packers have more division losses and conference losses than the Saints after 10 weeks, but if the two teams remain tied without a third team entering the tiebreaker scenario, Green Bay will have the head-to-head advantage over New Orleans.
The Saints have won six straight games since losing to the Packers on Sept. 27.
The Seahawks’ loss in Los Angeles broke the three-way tie that existed entering Week 10. Seattle actually fell out of the lead in the NFC West and to the No. 7 slot in the conference overall.
Under the new playoff format in 2020, only the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a first-round bye. Seven teams from each conference make the playoffs.
NFC Standings
1. Green Bay Packers (7-2)
2. New Orleans Saints (7-2)
3. Arizona Cardinals (6-3)
4. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)
5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3)
6. Los Angeles Rams (6-3)
7. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
Yet to play in Week 10: Chicago Bears (5-4), Minnesota Vikings (3-5)
In the hunt: Bears, Detroit Lions (4-5), San Francisco 49ers (4-6), Vikings
Packers remaining schedule
at Indianapolis Colts (6-3)
vs. Chicago Bears (5-4)
vs. Philadelphia Eagles (3-5-1)
at Detroit Lions (4-5)
vs. Carolina Panthers (3-7)
vs. Tennessee Titans (6-3)
at Chicago Bears (5-4)