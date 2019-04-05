Packers silent, for now, in response to Thursday’s story

Former Packers coach Mike McCarthy has denied one specifically troubling aspect of Tyler Dunne’s exhaustive story regarding Green Bay dysfunction. The Packers, to date, have denied nothing contained in the story.

It’s unclear whether that will change. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers possibly wants/expects something from the team disputing a story that reflects poorly on him. (Of course, nothing prevents Rodgers himself from saying, “Don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” Again.)

The one aspect of Dunne’s report that cries out for a response from the Packers relates to the contention that CEO Mark Murphy told Rodgers “don’t be the problem” when Murphy informed Rodgers that the team had hired Matt LaFleur to be the next coach. If Murphy didn’t say it, he should say so. If he says nothing, it’s fair to assume that he said it.

Next week, someone will be saying something, because the Packers will launch their offseason program. The team’s current plan, as we understand it, is to make some of the players available in the middle of next week. That plan could change — especially if Rodgers make an aggressive push for the team to push back against the characterization of Rodgers as a master of passive-aggressive tactics.