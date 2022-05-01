Packers signing Wisconsin WR Danny Davis following 2022 draft

The Green Bay Packers will be adding a former Wisconsin Badger to the roster following the 2022 NFL draft.

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal, the Packers are signing Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis as an undrafted free agent.

Davis (6-0, 188) caught 131 passes for 1,642 yards and 14 touchdowns over 43 games and five seasons in Madison. He caught five touchdown passes each of his first two seasons (2017, 2018) and then set a career-high with 478 receiving yards in 2021.

At Wisconsin’s pro day, Davis ran the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds, hit 31.5″ in the vertical leap, and finished the short shuttle in 4.18 seconds and the three-cone drill in 6.97 seconds.

Davis is undersized and doesn’t have elite athleticism, but he’s a competitive receiver who has experience running the full route tree, blocking on the perimeter and handling gadget touches. He’ll be a long shot to make the Packers’ roster, especially after Green Bay added three draft picks to the position, but a strong summer could keep Davis in town on the practice squad.

