Packers signing Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden following 2024 draft

The Green Bay Packers are signing Wisconsin long snapper Peter Bowden as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL draft, according to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Bowden should get a legitimate opportunity to compete for a 53-man roster spot at long snapper against incumbent Matt Orzech, who had an up and down first season in Green Bay.

Bowden (6-2, 237) was a Patrick Mannelly Award finalist in 2023 and semifinalist in 2022. The award is given to the nation’s best long snapper every year.

A San Diego native and top long snapping recruit, Bowden ended up playing in 39 games over three seasons with the Badgers.

Bowden was Dane Brugler’s No. 1 rated long snapper in the draft class and the only long snapper given a draftable grade.

Bowden participated at the Senior Bowl.

