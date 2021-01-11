Packers signing veteran OT Jared Veldheer away from Colts

OT Jared Veldheer, who started for the Colts' on Saturday, is now signing with the Packers, per source. Veldheer will be the first player in NFL history to play two postseason games for two playoff teams. He is allowed to sign with GB because he was on the Colts' practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 11, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are adding veteran help at offensive tackle by bringing back a familiar face before beginning their playoff run.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers are signing Jared Veldheer, who started at left tackle for the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Wild Card Round on Saturday and also started a playoff game at right tackle for Green Bay last January.

Veldheer, now 33, was on the Colts’ practice squad and became eligible to sign with any team after the Colts lost to the Buffalo Bills. He was elevated twice by the Colts, in Week 17 and the AFC Wild Card Round, playing 146 total snaps in the two games.

Bringing back Veldheer provides another potential starting option at offensive tackle for the Packers, who host the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round on Saturday. At the very least, his return gives the Packers extra insurance after losing left tackle David Bakhtiari to a season-ending knee injury.

In response to losing Bakhtiari, the Packers played Billy Turner at left tackle and Rick Wagner at right tackle against the Chicago Bears in the season finale. Veldheer could be the top backup to both in the playoffs, or a potential starter if Matt LaFleur wants to move Turner back to right guard.

The Packers originally claimed Veldheer off of waivers last December. He replaced Bryan Bulaga at right tackle in Week 17 and again in the NFC Divisional Round against the Seattle Seahawks. He started and played all 63 snaps in the win at Lambeau Field.

Story continues

Veldheer has played in 121 career regular-season games and six playoff games. He was originally a third-round pick of the Raiders in 2010.

According to Schefter, Veldheer could become the first player in NFL history to play a postseason game with two different teams in the same year, a result of the new veteran practice squad rules in 2020.

List